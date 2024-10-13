"Songs for All Seasons" Wind Symphony Concert at Southern Adventist University
Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to “Songs for All Seasons,” a concert by the Wind Symphony under the direction of Ken Parsons on Sunday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
