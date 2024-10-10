× Expand McLemore Resort Songwriter's Series – Maggie Rose - Thursday, Oct 10

Join us for an evening of music at McLemore’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Series. Located atop Lookout Mountain, enjoy the sounds of critically acclaimed artists in a breathtaking setting. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and bar options. Doors open at 6pm. Music begins at 7:30pm.

The series is made possible by presenting sponsors Land Rover Chattanooga & FirstBank.

The event is all ages and open to the public. Rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Maggie Rose

Hailed for her “multi-genre talents” by Billboard and deemed a “star” by Rolling Stone, acclaimed singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has released her ambitious new album No One Gets Out Alive. Hearkening back to early ‘70s Laurel Canyon, the music deals in both dark and uplifting themes– disillusionment in relationships, ageism, female empowerment and living in the moment, among them, with Maggie’s big, soulful voice taking centerstage.

Maggie successfully straddles the worlds of pop, rock, soul, Americana and folk, unencumbered by genre specifics. Recorded with a dream team including members of Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit, Alabama Shakes and Gregg Allman’s band, the record was produced by GRAMMY-Award winner Ben Tanner, mixed by Bobby Holland and arranged by conductor Don Hart (Phish, Lyle Lovett).

A respected fixture of the Nashville community, Maggie has played the iconic Grand Ole Opry over 100 times and marquee festivals including Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, and Newport Folk Fest. A true road warrior, she has shared the stage with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Heart, Joan Jett, Eric Church, Gov’t Mule, The Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and The Revivalists among others.