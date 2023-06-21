× Expand MJ Anderson Songwriters collective

3rd Wednesdays, 7PM, at Gate 11 Distillery, inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo

Songwriters Collective is a gathering of creative spirits; sharing, learning, growing, and celebrating our craft. Expect the evening to open with an open mic where we can share original songs, then a special feature such as: workshop where we can receive feedback on a song we are working on, a featured songwriter speaking on the craft, or match up with others. Something for supporting and connecting with other songwriters.

All ages, all types of songs, beginner to expert

Contact: chattownstages@gmail.com

www.chattown.net