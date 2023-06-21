Songwriters Collective

to

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

3rd Wednesdays, 7PM, at Gate 11 Distillery, inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo

Songwriters Collective is a gathering of creative spirits; sharing, learning, growing, and celebrating our craft. Expect the evening to open with an open mic where we can share original songs, then a special feature such as: workshop where we can receive feedback on a song we are working on, a featured songwriter speaking on the craft, or match up with others. Something for supporting and connecting with other songwriters.

All ages, all types of songs, beginner to expert

Contact: chattownstages@gmail.com

www.chattown.net

Info

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-06-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-06-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-06-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-06-21 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-07-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-07-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-07-19 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-08-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-08-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-08-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-08-16 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-09-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-09-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-09-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-09-20 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-10-18 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-10-18 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Songwriters Collective - 2023-10-18 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 2, 2023

Saturday

June 3, 2023

Sunday

June 4, 2023

Monday

June 5, 2023

Tuesday

June 6, 2023

Wednesday

June 7, 2023

Thursday

June 8, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours