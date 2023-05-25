× Expand Chattown Stages Songwriters Collective

Launch of monthly event held on 4th Thursdays. Songwriters Collective is a gathering of creative spirits; sharing, learning, growing, and celebrating our craft. Expect the evening to open with an open mic where we can share an original song or two, then a special feature such as: workshop where we can receive feedback on a song we are working on, or a featured songwriter speaking on the craft. Come to the launch to contribute your ideas as we form this new collective.

Free. Thursday 5/25, 7pm @ Gate 11 Distillery, inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo

Host: Mark Anderson

Email: chattownstages@gmail.com