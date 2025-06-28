× Expand Courtesy of artist Sons of Habit at Songbirds on 6/28

Sons of Habit gets their name from the trailer where the band first started making music on a piece of land in Habit, KY. It’s where the band’s lead singer, Mitchell Douglas, called home, and brought together his writing partner, Hagan Edge, alongside Dalton Daniels, Jeffrey Parish, and Noah Patrick, to play together. The band’s organic beginnings can be heard in their music and felt in their live show, where they exude a natural chemistry. Although they’ve only been a band for less than a year, the members have a deep rooted history, all growing up in Owensboro, KY. Life took them on a number of different paths—accounting, fork lift sales, and mechanic work—but music ultimately brought them together as Sons of Habit. Since releasing their first single “Madeline” in July 2024, the band has racked up millions of streams and have played shows nationwide, opening for the likes of Ole 60 and Shane Smith & the Saints. Sons of Habit’s debut project, Nostalgia, includes five news songs, entirely cowritten by the band’s Mitchell Douglas and Hagan Edge and produced by Justin Eckerd.

