Sophie B. Hawkins at Songbirds on 5/19

Since the start of her musical journey, Sophie B. Hawkins has shown an uncompromising devotion to her singular truth, endlessly transcending boundaries and offering up new ways of experiencing the world around us. Rooted in Hawkins’ raw yet poetic lyrics and effortlessly captivating vocals, her new single “Love Yourself” - a soul-stirring piece of symphonic pop threaded with Hawkins’s true-to-life storytelling - is an undeniable anthem for rising above negativity of all kinds and embracing absolute self-love. A dynamic creative force known for a spellbinding live show that all but erases the divide between audience and performer, Hawkins is currently on the road celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Tongues and Tails and will be touring through late next year. Hawkins emerged as a vibrant force on the musical landscape with the arrival of her platinum-selling debut album Tongues and Tails, and its iconic lead single “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover.” She defied categorization and embraced her individuality by embodying a daring fluidity as a musician, working with some of the most creative jazz musicians of the era on her debut album. She also challenged the norms of gender expression and sexual orientation at a time when political, social, and sexual labels were more rigid. Her ever-evolving career has included releasing six widely beloved albums, breaking chart records with her smash hit “As I Lay Me Down,” four worldwide singles from Whaler, songs in cultural touchstone TV shows and films (from recent hits Stranger Things, Euphoria, Ozark, and PEN15, to landmark series Beverly Hills, 90210, Dawson’s Creek, The L Word, and more), and a starring role as Janis Joplin in the critically acclaimed musical Room105. Hawkins will be releasing new music culminating in an album in the Spring of 2023.