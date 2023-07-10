SORBA Chattanooga Group Ride + Pint Night at Boneyard

Join SORBA Chattanooga for a Group Ride + Pint night at The Boneyard. 10% of sales get kicked back to support SORBA.

Join us at The Boneyard on July 10 at 6 PM for a group ride up the Riverwalk to the Guild trail and stay for drinks afterwards because 10% of sales will be donated back to SORBA Chattanooga. This is an all levels, no drop group ride open to all. You don't have to be a SORBA member to participate, but we will encourage you to sign up and give back.

A﻿ signed waiver is required to participate in the group ride. (Option to ride on the Riverwalk if gravel isn't your jam).

T﻿his ride is weather dependent. If it's raining, we will still hang out at The Boneyard.