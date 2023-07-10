SORBA Chattanooga Group Ride + Pint Night at Boneyard

Join SORBA Chattanooga for a Group Ride + Pint night at The Boneyard. 10% of sales get kicked back to support SORBA.
Join us at The Boneyard on July 10 at 6 PM for a group ride up the Riverwalk to the Guild trail and stay for drinks afterwards because 10% of sales will be donated back to SORBA Chattanooga. This is an all levels, no drop group ride open to all. You don't have to be a SORBA member to participate, but we will encourage you to sign up and give back.
A signed waiver is required to participate in the group ride. (Option to ride on the Riverwalk if gravel isn't your jam).
This ride is weather dependent. If it's raining, we will still hang out at The Boneyard.