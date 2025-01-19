Sound Bath Meditation

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join Jennifer, sound therapist of Theta Therapy in a meditative, peaceful experience.

You will be led on a carefully crafted sound journey using many healing instruments and sound therapy techniques.

PLEASE NOTE: Bring a yoga mat and any pillows/blankets for this class. The floor is concrete.

About the Instructor:

Jennifer Kearns is a certified sound therapist, certified yoga instructor, certified Reiki master, certified in Level 3 Zenith color therapy, a licensed foster parent, has both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in music, 20+ years of performance experience in Broadway, classical and pop genres as well as 20+ years experience as a music educator.

To learn more about sound therapy visit www.thetatherapy.us.