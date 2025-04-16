Sourdough Bread Making: Simplifying Sourdough

× Expand Photo by Debbie Widjaja on Unsplash via The Chattery

Looking to improve your sourdough baking skills or need help walking through the basics?

This event will be all about that special self rising bread. In this workshop, you can expect to learn how to bake delicious sourdough from caring for your starter to baking tips and techniques. You will even get to make and go home with your very own sourdough starter!

There will be sourdough bread to sample along with some snacks and drinks.

About the instructor:

Dr. Chris Collins is a holistic practitioner, women's health advocate, Chattanooga local liaison, and all around super-dad. He practices at The Specific Chiropractic Centers in the Northshore, and his passion for health goes beyond the spine and focuses on supporting the nervous system and helping clients create holistic healthy lifestyles. He is currently authoring his first book on how to help women reclaim their relationship with health.