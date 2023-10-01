Southeast Regional Seed Exchange

× Expand charity cahrity

Growers from the entire state are bringing heirloom seeds handed down from generation to generation as well as some purchased heirloom seeds. This event is to help preserve non-hybrid varieties and share knowledge with future participants. Bring the entire family as there is something for everyone. Entertainment is provided by Chattanooga's own New Grass Express. Children will enjoy face painting and a bouncy house. Don't miss out on this fun charity event. Remaining seeds are donated to Bradley County Library's Seed Program to help families grow.