Southern Adventist University invites the public to its 13th annual Southern 6 Race on Sunday, February 19. Registration for the 6K race will take place in the parking lot of Hickman Science Center beginning at 11 a.m. The race itself will start at 1 p.m. with more than 200 runners expected. The event is open to the public and admission is $35. For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit southern.edu/southern6.