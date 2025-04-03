Southern Adventist University’s School of Music Presents Alan Shikoh Recital
to
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
×
Contributed
Alan Shikoh
Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a recital by adjunct instructor and classical guitarist Alan Shikoh on Thursday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. To livestream the free performance, visit southern.edu/musicevents.
Info
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music