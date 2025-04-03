Southern Adventist University’s School of Music Presents Alan Shikoh Recital

to

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a recital by adjunct instructor and classical guitarist Alan Shikoh on Thursday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. To livestream the free performance, visit southern.edu/musicevents.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
to
Google Calendar - Southern Adventist University’s School of Music Presents Alan Shikoh Recital - 2025-04-03 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southern Adventist University’s School of Music Presents Alan Shikoh Recital - 2025-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southern Adventist University’s School of Music Presents Alan Shikoh Recital - 2025-04-03 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southern Adventist University’s School of Music Presents Alan Shikoh Recital - 2025-04-03 19:30:00 ical