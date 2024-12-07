Southern Adventist University's School of Music Presents Annual Christmas Concert
to
Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
×
Staff Photographer
School of Music Christmas Concert
Southern Adventist University invites the community to attend the School of Music’s annual Christmas Concert. Conducted by Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd, the event will take place on Saturday, December 7, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. This free event is open to the public and will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
Info
Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music