Southern Adventist University Symphony to Perform Widor, Strauss, and Tchaikovsky

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a Symphony Orchestra Concert, conducted by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, on Sunday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus.

Repertoire will include Widor’s Symphony for Organ No. 6 in G minor, op. 42, No. 2 featuring Bradley Peterson, junior music performance major; Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Tr V283 featuring adjunct instructor Gordon James; and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 in B minor, op. 74.

For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.