Southern Drawl: Classic Christmas — Music + Food

× Expand John Dooley Southern Drawl and Civil Provisions Music + Food at Songbirds on Friday 12/20

Join us for a magical evening of festive cheer at Songbirds on Friday, December 20th, as we present an exclusive dinner-and-a-show featuring music by Southern Drawl and a menu by Civil Provisions and Bar. This special edition of our Music + Food series will celebrate the season with a heartwarming performance of classic Christmas songs that will fill the air with holiday spirit. Buy your tickets today and get ready to celebrate the holidays like never before!

Date: Friday, December 20th

Doors for Dinner: 6:00 PM

Dinner: 6:30 PM

Doors for Show Only: 7:30 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Seated (dinner tickets seated at tables, show-only tickets seated at back row stools)

Music:

Southern Drawl, a beloved local band known for their vibrant performances and deep love for southern music, is going to be rockin’ around the Christmas tree this winter! This talented band is bringing their signature sound to beloved Christmas classics, infusing each song with heartfelt harmonies and southern charm. From the warm nostalgia of "Silent Night" to the upbeat joy of "Jingle Bell Rock," Southern Drawl will transport you to a winter wonderland with their unique renditions. Their infectious energy and genuine passion for music is sure to create a cozy, festive atmosphere, inviting you to sing along and embrace the spirit of the holiday season!

Amber Carrington, a finalist on The Voice, has been gracing stages around the country for years including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, singing some of her favorite country songs, from the 60s to present day, from bluegrass to pop country. Amber's voice demands your attention, so be ready to sing along.

Dran Michael Lewis, holds the fort down on guitar as music director and creative vision behind what Southern Drawl has slowly but surely become. He will create licks on the spot you will be singing in the car on the drive home.

Jake Hess, comes from a long line of southern gospel royalty including his grandfather and namesake Jake Hess Sr. and his mother's trio The Martins. Bringing the house down with every note sung, Jake’s voice has a country twang with a little soul that any audience is sure to fall in love with.

This Chattanooga-based band is celebrated for their dynamic performances and dedication to southern music. Their renditions of classic tunes have captivated audiences across the region, earning them a loyal following and widespread acclaim. At this special event, you can expect a mix of traditional carols and contemporary favorites, all delivered with a unique flair that makes every performance a celebration.

Food:

Indulge your taste buds as local culinary gem Civil Provisions and Bar crafts a delectable dinner that perfectly complements the joyful ambiance of the evening. Located on the beloved Signal Mountain, Civil Provisions and Bar opened last year highlighting unique New American cuisine while collaborating with Chattanooga area farms. We invite you to experience a thoughtfully curated menu at Songbirds on December 20th highlighting fresh, seasonal ingredients with a southern twist, designed to elevate your dining experience. Details below:

– Bread for the table: Warm Challah bread, cinnamon honey butter

– Salad: arugula, pomegranate, pecans, shaved parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

– Sides: green beans (vegan), white cheddar chive grits (gf), hot honey fingerling yams (gf)

– Parmesan Peppercorn Steak

– Portobello with chimichurri and crispy fried onions (vegan)

– Dessert: Warm Portuguese Tart, candied cranberries

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this exclusive event are very limited, so be sure to secure yours today! Choose from a variety of seating options on the map, including front row VIP tables for the ultimate premium experience, as well as single GA listening room stools if you can’t make it for dinner. Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Want to purchase an entire table for a discounted rate?—Contact Songbirds directly at info@songbirdsfoundation.org.

And don’t forget… for every $100 raised, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and music therapy. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education!