Southern Drawl: All You Need Is Love — Songbirds Music + Food Series

Kat Friedmann Southern Drawl: All You Need Is Love at Songbirds on 2/14

Valentine’s Day with Music + Food: All You Need Is Love

Looking for a special way to spend Valentine’s Day? Whether it’s a romantic evening for two, a heartfelt night with family, or a solo celebration, this event is for you. Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring a creatively curated setlist by local musicians Southern Drawl, who will take you on a musical journey through the many expressions of love. Before the performance, indulge in a gourmet dinner by Dipped Fresh, the culinary talent behind Davis Wayne’s, offering a meal as memorable as the music. Kick off 2025 with us at the first Music + Food of the year—an event filled with love, music, and community. We can’t wait to share this experience with you.

Want to share a special Valentine's day gram during the event? Submit your message here: https://forms.gle/DN6bMe1aNmHVG9vcA!

Date: Friday, February 14th

Doors for Dinner: 6:00 PM

Dinner: 6:30 PM

Doors for Show Only: 7:30 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Seated (dinner tickets seated at tables, show-only tickets seated at back row stools)

Music:

Southern Drawl, a beloved local band known for their vibrant performances and deep love for southern music, has crafted a beautiful array of love songs for this special Valentine's Day dinner-and-a-show. This talented group is bringing their signature sound to both contemporary as well as the ole' classic love songs, infusing each ballad with heartfelt performances and southern charm. From your first love to your last, from friendships to self-love, Southern Drawl plans to guide their audience through a heartfelt journey that celebrates the many shapes and sizes of this tender feeling.

Amber Carrington, a finalist on The Voice, has been gracing stages around the country for years including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, singing some of her favorite country songs, from the 60s to present day, from bluegrass to pop country. Amber's voice demands your attention, so be ready to sing along.

Dran Michael Lewis, holds the fort down on guitar as music director and creative vision behind what Southern Drawl has slowly but surely become. He will create licks on the spot you will be singing in the car on the drive home.

Southern Drawl's renditions of classic country songs have captivated audiences across the region, earning them a loyal following and widespread acclaim.

Food:

Established in 2012, Dipped Fresh has been delighting customers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with gourmet chocolate-dipped fruits, exquisite fruit bouquets, and specialty desserts for every occasion. From the same creative minds behind upscale meat-and-three Davis Wayne's, chefs Cynthia Wood & Antonia Poland are sure to wow us with their dinner menu for the evening. Full menu details coming soon!

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this exclusive event are very limited, so be sure to secure yours today! Choose from a variety of seating options on the map, including front row VIP tables for the ultimate premium experience, as well as single GA listening room stools if you can’t make it for dinner. Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Want to purchase an entire table for a discounted rate?—Contact Songbirds directly at info@songbirdsfoundation.org.

And don’t forget… for every $100 raised, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and music therapy. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education!

Front Row Dinner + Show: $125

Regular Dinner + Show: $100

Show ONLY Stool Seat: $50