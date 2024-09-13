× Expand John Dooley Southern Drawl: A Night of Dolly Parton Music + Bluegrass Grill at Songbirds on 9/13

Prepare for an evening of Southern charm and entertainment as Chattanooga's own Southern Drawl takes the stage for an enchanting night of Dolly Parton classics, paired with a mouthwatering dinner from the renowned Bluegrass Grill. This unique event promises an unforgettable fusion of music and cuisine that celebrates the best of Southern culture, capturing the spirit of Southern hospitality and entertainment. Purchase your seat at a table now and get ready for an evening you'll cherish forever.

Date: Friday, September 13th

Doors for Dinner: 5:30 PM

Dinner: 6:00 PM

Doors for Show Only: 7:00 PM

Show: 7:30 PM

Seated (dinner tickets seated at tables, show-only tickets seated at back row stools)

Tickets $50–$125

Music:

Southern Drawl, a beloved local band known for their vibrant performances and deep love for Southern music, will deliver a heartfelt tribute to the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton. Fans can expect a setlist packed with Parton’s greatest hits, from "Jolene" to "9 to 5," bringing to life the songs that have defined a generation.

Amber Carrington, a finalist on The Voice, has been gracing stages around the country for years including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, singing some of her favorite country songs, from the 60s to present day, from bluegrass to pop country. Amber's voice demands your attention, so be ready to sing along.

Dran Michael Lewis, holds the fort down on guitar as music director and creative vision behind what Southern Drawl has slowly but surely become. He will create licks on the spot you will be singing in the car on the drive home.

Jake Hess, comes from a long line of southern gospel royalty including his grandfather and namesake Jake Hess Sr. and his mother's trio The Martins. Bringing the house down with every note sung, Jake’s voice has a country twang with a little soul that any audience is sure to fall in love with.

This Chattanooga-based trio is celebrated for their dynamic performances and dedication to Southern music. Their renditions of classic country songs have captivated audiences across the region, earning them a loyal following and widespread acclaim.

Food:

Bluegrass Grill is a premier Southern restaurant on the SouthSide in Chattanooga known for its commitment to quality and authenticity. With a menu inspired by traditional Southern cuisine, Bluegrass Grill has become a local favorite for both its flavorful dishes and warm, inviting atmosphere. Since opening their doors in 2007, this family-owned restaurant has been serving up made-from-scratch meals 5 days a week. Complementing the musical experience, Bluegrass Grill will provide a delectable dinner that highlights their culinary expertise, featuring a selection of favorites designed to enhance the night’s entertainment. Check out the evening’s menu below:

Entree: Sweet tea braised beef with sweet onion chutney

Vegetarian Entree: Balsamic glazed grilled portobello mushroom

Salad: pecans, peaches, blue cheese, with blackberry fig vinaigrette

Maple-jalapeno cornbread

Collard Greens

Roasted garlic mashed sweet potato

White cheddar potato casserole

Banana pudding meringue with toasted buttermilk pound cake with Tennessee whiskey banana flambe

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this exclusive event are very limited (approx 70 available), so be sure to secure yours today! Choose from a variety of seating options on the map, including front row VIP tables for the ultimate premium experience, as well as single GA listening room stools if you can’t make it for dinner. Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Want to purchase an entire table for a discounted rate?—Contact Songbirds directly at info@songbirdsfoundation.org.

And don’t forget… for every $100 raised, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and music therapy. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education!