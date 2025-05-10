Southern Fried Alabama Heavy Blues Coming to The Green Scene

to

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Doors open at 7:30pm show starts at 8:00pm $15 cover charge at the door with valid ID 21+

Rock with some of Chattanooga's Finest while enjoying some Green Vibes

Bo Lee

Pinch Hitter

The Slow Attack

Cheese My Everything Food Truck will be outside for your munchies

Info

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness
4239948652
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Southern Fried Alabama Heavy Blues Coming to The Green Scene - 2025-05-10 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southern Fried Alabama Heavy Blues Coming to The Green Scene - 2025-05-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southern Fried Alabama Heavy Blues Coming to The Green Scene - 2025-05-10 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southern Fried Alabama Heavy Blues Coming to The Green Scene - 2025-05-10 20:00:00 ical