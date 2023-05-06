× Expand Southern Raised/The GEM Theatre Southern Raised

Bluegrass and country group Southern Raised will take the stage at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30pm. The music award-winning string band has created a trademark sound that spans Christian Country, Bluegrass, Celtic and Classical. Tickets are $30-$35; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Based in the Ozark Mountains, Southern Raised brings together three string-wielding siblings and a friend to perform high energy show that crosses genres. They’ve appeared on RFD TV’s “Larry’s Country Diner” and “Music City Show,” as well as “Gospel Music Showcase” hosted by Guy Penrod. Additionally, Southern Raised and its performers have earned multiple nominations and awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBMGA).