Southern Symphony Orchestra Concert Featuring Juilliard Student

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University welcomes the community to a performance by the Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, November 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus.

Conducted by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, repertoire will include Antonin Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B minor, op. 104 featuring Nathan Francisco, who is currently studying at the Juilliard School, and Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 3 in F major, op. 90. A native of Collegedale, cellist and viola player Francisco is part of several acclaimed chamber ensembles and has performed at the Perlman Music Program, Juilliard ChamberFest, the Taos School of Music, Kneisel Hall, and the Bowdoin International Music Festival.

For streaming options and other information about this free concert, visit southern.edu/musicevents.