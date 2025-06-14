Southside Juneteenth Jubilee
The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410
The Bethlehem Center
The Bethlehem Center proudly invites the entire Chattanooga community to join us in celebrating the Southside Juneteenth Jubilee, our annual celebration of freedom. This vibrant event will feature local vendor booths, live music, and delicious food, providing a joyous occasion for all to enjoy.
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family