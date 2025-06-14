Southside Juneteenth Jubilee

to

The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

The Bethlehem Center proudly invites the entire Chattanooga community to join us in celebrating the Southside Juneteenth Jubilee, our annual celebration of freedom. This vibrant event will feature local vendor booths, live music, and delicious food, providing a joyous occasion for all to enjoy.

Info

The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2025-06-14 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2025-06-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2025-06-14 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2025-06-14 13:00:00 ical