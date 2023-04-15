Spa Night for Ages 3-15 years old

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Have your child experience a little pampering this Spring with a CDT Spa Night. Dancers will learn and practice stage make-up in preparation for our upcoming School Showcase and then pamper themselves with face masks, cucumber eyes, and painted nails. Dance Party, Pizza, and Movie to follow.

April 15th 5pm-8:30pm

$35 per current CDT member

$40 per non member

You bring the makeup:

Ages 3-9: Pink lipstick, Pink blush, Brown eye shadow

Ages 10-15: The above plus contour, Eye-liner, Mascara, CDT provides, Make Up Wipes, Cucumbers, Face Mask, Pizza, Sprite, Nail Polish, Activities and Fun!

Purchase your event ticket here to hold your spot:https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/index.php?id=zaqlxajd29jd258890a0b05f7709jasdklj21dx58890a0b06024

423-760-8808
please enable javascript to view
