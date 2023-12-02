Sparkle City Disco & Friends feat. Carousel

× Expand The Signal Sparkle City Disco are Nashville’s premier vinyl disco DJs. Come and spin the night with Sparkle City.

Sparkle City DiscoDiscoSparkle City Disco are Nashville’s premier vinyl disco DJs. The duo - Jonas Stein and David Bermudez - formed one fateful, bourbon-filled night at classic Nashville dive Foobar. Jonas, raised on punk and having toured the world playing in rock bands, had a slightly different upbringing than his counterpart David, whose schooling forbade dancing. The two did, however, share the desire to spin classic vinyl disco '45s, and the pair cut their teeth DJ'ing every Friday night at Foobar until their popularity demanded they take the show on the road.

"I got a 4-disc CD set at the library (which I'm pretty sure I never returned) and would go to a local venue on Saturday nights (or maybe it was Fridays?) It's when some of our dj friends were spinning regularly," says Bermudez of his early years DJ'ing. "I would post up in the parking lot with my doors open and blast all four discs, generating a weekly parking lot dance party."

"I didn't really like David until one morning I woke up at his house after a party he threw," says Jonas of David. "My car was across town and I asked for his address so I could call a Yellow Taxi Cab. He told me he would just give me a ride, where we listened to music and bonded over this psychedelic Chubby Checker album."

The duo specialize in filling rooms with the sounds of deep, pre-house disco hits from the '70s and '80s, and deck venues out with oversized mirrored balls, hazers, lights and lasers. Their straight-ahead DJ style features all hits and no tricks, and pays homage to the original vinyl tastemakers while honoring the genre of disco.

