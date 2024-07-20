× Expand Roger Harvey Multi-Axis wood turning

Special Event: “Roger Harvey’s Wizardry with Wood”

Wizardry with Wood, a demonstration of multi-axis woodturning will be Saturday, July 20th, 12:00-3:00pm.

Watch Roger Harvey demonstrate the multi-axis woodturning methods he uses to make unique creations in wood. Known for exploring new techniques, Harvey says, “The process is difficult to explain, but is amazing to watch! I will answer questions as I work. I will also be showing a short video.”

But what is ‘multi-axis’ woodturning? When wood is ‘turned’ on a lathe, it rotates rapidly about an axis between supports at each end. Various tools are used to cut into it to produce the desired shape. However, if the object is again placed on the lathe and turned using a different axis between the support points, the result is a dramatically altered non-symmetrical shape! Creative possibilities quickly multiply when the work is repeatedly cut using different axis points.

Roger Harvey is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. He directed the Arts and Crafts Center there until he received his BFA degree. He was a potter and teacher on Cape Cod for 11 years before owning a custom jewelry store in Boston for 8 years. He later worked as a design engineer in the jewelry industry for more than 20 years. A member of In-Town Gallery since 2011, Roger now specializes in wood.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!