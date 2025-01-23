Special Screening: The Blue Angels 3D feat. Capt. Greg "Boss" Wooldridge

× Expand The Blue Angels, IMAX Join us on January 23rd for a special screening of The Blue Angels 3D featuring Capt. Greg "Boss" Wooldridge, who has lead multiple tours with the team. Tickets are on sale now!

Special screening only on January 23, 2025!

Included in the price of admission, the 6:00 pm screening of The Blue Angels 3D on January 23rd will feature guest speaker Capt. Greg “Boss” Wooldridge, executive producer on the film and veteran of 27 years in Naval Aviation. Wooldridge is the only commanding officer (or “boss”) to lead the Blue Angels for three separate tours.

Capt. Wooldridge will offer insights into the Blue Angels' commitment to a culture of excellence and what it means to be a part of something bigger than yourself. After the film, there will be the opportunity for the audience to ask Woolridge questions about his distinguished career and the special techniques used to make this thrilling film.

Make sure to purchase tickets for January 23 at 6:00 pm for this special screening of The Blue Angels 3D.