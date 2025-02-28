Special Screening: Call of the Dolphins 3D W/ Special Guest Tim Geers

× Expand IMAX, Macgillivray Freeman Join us on premiere night for a special screening of Call of the Dolphins 3D, and stick around for a special presentation by Tim Geers, one of the Producers for this breathtaking look at the wild world of dolphins.

Dolphins have long captured the imagination of humans with their intelligence, complex social lives, and playful antics. But what else draws us to these captivating animals? Narrated by Academy-Award® winner Mary Steenburgen, Call of the Dolphins 3D invites audiences on an unforgettable journey into the fascinating world of wild dolphins, revealing the profound connection we share with these highly intelligent animals.

Included in the price of admission, the 6:30 pm screening of Call of the Dolphins 3D on February 28th will feature guest speaker Tim Geers. Tim is an Emmy-winning filmmaker and acted as Co-Producer for Call of the Dolphins 3D.

A Boston-based Video Artist telling unconventional stories through film, Tim was responsible for capturing rescue and rehabilitation footage for Call of the Dolphins 3D at both the IFAW and Cape Cod in his other role as 2nd unit director. After the film, the audience will have the opportunity to ask Tim questions about his time filming and the story told in the documentary.

Call of the Dolphins 3D is presented locally by CHI Memorial.