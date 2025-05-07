Special Screening — Elephants: Giants of the Desert

× Expand IMAX, K2 Films Join us for a night of celebration and education as we bring a new Giant Screen experience to the IMAX 3D Theater with Elephants: Giants of the Desert 3D! Guest speaker Laura Roddy from The Elephant Sanctuary will be on hand for a special presentation, so you don't want to miss this!

May 7, 2025

Film Premiere at 6:30 PM

Speaker at 7:15 PM

“Elephants, Giants of the Desert 3D” transports you to Africa’s Namib Desert to get up close and personal with the largest land mammals on the planet. These extraordinary creatures are one of nature’s most inspiring examples of survival and adaptation. Brave the harsh desert elements with elephant baby “Littlefoot” and her family and witness their timeless tale of resilience, ingenuity, and close family bonds.

After this special screening, you’ll have an opportunity to learn about elephants roaming the rolling hills of the Volunteer State.

Located on more than 3,000 acres near Hohenwald, The Elephant

Sanctuary in Tennessee (TEST) is the nation’s largest natural-habitat refuge developed specifically for Asian and African elephants. Laura Roddy, Education Manager at TEST, will share stories about efforts to protect elephants in their native habitats and what it’s like to provide individualized care for the pachyderms that have a forever home in Tennessee.

The Sanctuary is licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and has been dually recognized through accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.