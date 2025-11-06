Spectrum 2025

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Hunter Museum exterior.

Thursday, November 6 & Saturday, November 8

Join us for two nights of art-filled celebrations in support of the Hunter!

Night one will include a stylish cocktail party and silent auction, featuring artworks by local and national artists alike. Night two will be packed with elegance: an elevated multi-course dinner, exciting performances, and an enticing live auction. Celebrate the arts in Chattanooga through two nights of art, community, and philanthropy. Presented by First Horizon and led by the 2025 chairs Julie and Patrick Stowe, Spectrum will be an event you’ll never forget!

Tickets will go on sale this fall. Stay tuned for more details!