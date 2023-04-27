The Speech & Hearing Center's 70th Birthday Party

Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall 890 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us in celebrating 7 decades of service to the community!

First, grab a Chattanooga Whiskey signature cocktail to sip while perusing the art and silent auction. Then, enjoy a delicious buffet of 1885 and Naked River Brewing delicacies. Round it out with some good conversation and a whiskey tasting. Mark your calendar for a joy-filled evening supporting the only nonprofit in our area addressing communication disorders.

The Speech & Hearing Center exists to provide audiology, as well as speech, occupational and physical therapy services, all on a sliding scale basis, to our neighbors who would otherwise continue to struggle with the devastating effects of a speech, hearing or developmental impairment. The support of our Chattanooga community is vital to continuing to provide equal access for all to these quality specialized healthcare services in our region.

Charity & Fundraisers
