Chattanooga Zoo Spirits in the Wild is May 17 at Chattanooga Zoo

The Zoo is for adults too! Spirits in the Wild is Chattanooga Zoo's ferociously fancy 21+ event featuring an open bar, appetizers from local restaurants, live music and plenty of up-close animal encounters!

Come and taste a variety of wines, beers and spirits as you tour the Zoo, watch animal training demonstrations and bid on one-of-a-kind art pieces created by our animals! Don't be afraid to dress a little wild! The event is dressy casual, and lots of people wear animal and safari-themed outfits!

For the first time ever, we are offering Designated Driver tickets at a reduced rate for those who won't be drinking.

Raise a glass to a wild night out at Spirits in the Wild!