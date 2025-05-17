Spirits in the Wild
to
Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Chattanooga Zoo
Spirits in the Wild is May 17 at Chattanooga Zoo
The Zoo is for adults too! Spirits in the Wild is Chattanooga Zoo's ferociously fancy 21+ event featuring an open bar, appetizers from local restaurants, live music and plenty of up-close animal encounters!
Come and taste a variety of wines, beers and spirits as you tour the Zoo, watch animal training demonstrations and bid on one-of-a-kind art pieces created by our animals! Don't be afraid to dress a little wild! The event is dressy casual, and lots of people wear animal and safari-themed outfits!
For the first time ever, we are offering Designated Driver tickets at a reduced rate for those who won't be drinking.
Raise a glass to a wild night out at Spirits in the Wild!