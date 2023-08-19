× Expand Charlie Newton, Co-Founder of Splash Youth Arts Splash Youth Artist poses with attendees of the 2022 Splash Arts Festival.

Splash Youth Arts Workshop, a nonprofit who has provided free art workshops to Chattanooga youth since 2012, is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 19 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park. This family-friendly festival is FREE and will feature live music performances, amazing food, arts and crafts and will showcase the works of regional artists that celebrate Chattanooga’s rich and diverse arts community for a fun cultural experience in Miller Park.

For information about Splash Summer Arts Festival and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, call at 423-320-6738 or visit www.splashyouthartsworkshop.org.