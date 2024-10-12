× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC Spooky Paws Pet Parade

Get ready for a hauntingly delightful event at the Tennessee River Park in Chattanooga on October 12th from 10 am to 5 pm – the "Spooky Paws Pet Parade"! 🐾👻 Gather your furry friends for a spine-chilling procession where pets of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff in costumes from cute to downright creepy. Eerie decorations, ghostly tunes, and a pet-friendly Halloween extravaganza await. From spooky cats to howling hounds, each participant adds their unique flair. Prizes for the best-dressed pets and treats for all ensure a ghoulishly good time! 🎃🐶