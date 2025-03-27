Spoonboy Slim on the Patio

Join us for a little music on the covered patio! Spoonboy Slim will be playing his signature mix of new and traditional Americana, blues, folk, rock and easy listening.

Spoonboy Slim grew up in a home where music was always playing. His father was an avid record collector whose taste ranged from the obvious to obscure; and his collection was amazing. On his mother's side of the family, Grandaddy was a song and dance man who performed on the stage and radio throughout the 1930's and 40's. Music was an expectation, not an option. Regarding his favorite song or musician, he can't say.

We’ll see you for dinner, drinks and some great tunes!