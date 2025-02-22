Sports Nutrition 101

× Expand Photo by Mārtiņš Zemlickis on Unsplash via The Chattery

Learn the basics of fueling your body for peak performance in sports.

Proper nutrition is key to optimizing health and athletic performance. This course presents guidelines for the diet needed to prepare the body for training and/or competition and how to refuel afterwards. It will also provide tips on how you can improve your daily eating habits to boost performance and reach your aesthetic and athletic goals.

About the teacher:

Laura Eldridge is passionate about helping athletes optimize nutrition for sports performance, from recreational to elite. She is a Registered Dietitian and CSCS-certified strength coach and has been in the field for over 10 years. In her downtime, Laura's passion for sport takes her to the field as a high school soccer coach during the Fall and Spring months.