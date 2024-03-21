× Expand Auburndale Group Spring into ActionMarch 21st 20246-8 PM EST1830 Washington St, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Embark on an evening of excitement at our highly anticipated event, "Spring into Action!" Set your calendar for March 21st, 2024, from 6-8 PM EST, and immerse yourself in the dynamic atmosphere of the 1830 Washington Office. Anticipate an extraordinary turnout, featuring not only real estate pros but also innovative thinkers and fervent investors. This is your chance to network, gain insights, and be part of a vibrant community. Plus, indulge in complimentary delights as we'll be offering free food and beer throughout the event. Don't miss out on the opportunity to spring into action with us!