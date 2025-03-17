× Expand Hunter Museum, 2024 Children at the Hunter's Spring Break Camp

Young artists ages 6-12 are invited to spend spring break at the Hunter! Campers will explore the Hunter’s collection while creating unique works of art including sculpture, textiles, prints, and more. With five unique days of art-making and fun, campers will expand their creative horizons with inspiration from our special exhibit The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection.

Camp runs Monday – Friday with full week and individual day options. All art materials and snacks will be provided. Caregivers are asked to pack a NUT-FREE lunch and a water bottle for their child every day. A full list of what to bring will be emailed two weeks before camp. Register now at the link below.

https://huntermuseum.org/spring-break-camp-form

March 17-21, 2025

Museum members: $60/day, $240/week (Passport level members and above)

Not-yet-members: $75 a day, $300 for all week