Spring Break Camp

Students in grades 1-6 are invited to spend spring break getting creative at the Hunter! With three unique days of camp, participants will learn new art making techniques and expand their imaginative horizons as inspired by technology in the art of Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation. All art materials and snacks will be provided. Parents are asked to pack a peanut-free lunch for their child each day.

Non-Member: $200 for all three days

Members (Passport level and above): $180 for all three days

Register here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/spring-break-Camp

If you are interested in single day pricing and registration, please email Kris Bespalec at cbespalec@huntermuseum.org.

