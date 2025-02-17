Spring Camp: Kooky Critters
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Tennessee Aquarium
Join us this Winter and Spring as we explore the world around us through animal encounters, Aquarium tours, activities, hands-on explorations, and so much more!
Before Care and After Care are not available for the Winter and Spring Camp season.
Theme: Kooky Critters
Date: February 17th
Ages: 5-9 years old
Price: $60 for non-Members; $50 for Aquarium Members
Discover how kooky some critters are as they thrive in their habitats. We will begin the day with an adventure through the Aquarium then learn through hands-on experiments and meet one of our Ambassador Animals. Join as we spend the day marveling at unique animals!