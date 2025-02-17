Spring Camp: Kooky Critters

Before Care and After Care are not available for the Winter and Spring Camp season.

Theme: Kooky Critters

Date: February 17th

Ages: 5-9 years old

Price: $60 for non-Members; $50 for Aquarium Members

Discover how kooky some critters are as they thrive in their habitats. We will begin the day with an adventure through the Aquarium then learn through hands-on experiments and meet one of our Ambassador Animals. Join as we spend the day marveling at unique animals!

