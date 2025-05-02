SPRING STUDIO SALE TIMUR AKHRIEV ARTWORK

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Over 200 original drawings, paintings, and prints by Chattanooga artist, Timur Akjriev for sale in this one-day event. Portraits, figurative works, landscapes large and small. Framed and unframed. Doors open at 10 am and an artist's reception will begin at 5:30 pm. Open to the public free of charge. First come, first served!

Art & Exhibitions, Markets
4232662712
