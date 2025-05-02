SPRING STUDIO SALE TIMUR AKHRIEV ARTWORK

× Expand timur akhriev oil painting by timur akhriev

Over 200 original drawings, paintings, and prints by Chattanooga artist, Timur Akjriev for sale in this one-day event. Portraits, figurative works, landscapes large and small. Framed and unframed. Doors open at 10 am and an artist's reception will begin at 5:30 pm. Open to the public free of charge. First come, first served!