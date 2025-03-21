Springtime Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Over The Hedge)
to
McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Dreamworks
Free Movie Night at McDonald Farm Showing Over The Hedge. The event starts at 5pm, the movie starts at 6 pm.
Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, March 21st
• Showing: Over The Hedge
• Rated PG
• Activities Start at 5:00 pm
• Movie Starts at 6:00 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Free Games
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1F6WdSj5hJ/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
