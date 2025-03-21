Springtime Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Over The Hedge)

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373

Springtime Movie Night at McDonald Farm (Over The Hedge)

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek TN 37373

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, March 21st

• Showing: Over The Hedge

• Rated PG

• Activities Start at 5:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 6:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1F6WdSj5hJ/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #McDonaldFarm #SpringTimeMovie #FreeMovie

Info

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373
Film, Kids & Family, This & That
423-710-0274
please enable javascript to view
