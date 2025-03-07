Springtime Wine Tasting: Italian Whites

× Expand Photo by Christine Isakzhanova on Unsplash via The Chattery

Italy has more white wine varieties than anywhere else. In this class we'll learn the difference between Verdicchio and Vermentino, Grechetto and Garganega as we taste our way through the regions of Italy from north to south! From the Amalfi to Adriatic coasts, you'll be ready to confidently order Italian whites and move far beyond the world of Pinot Grigio.

Please note: Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines, 100% Italiano. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.