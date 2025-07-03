St Elmo Songwriter Series Teen Stars

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Teen singer/songwriters Kate Neal and Isabella Miglarese will show that when it comes to singing and songwriting talent, age doesn't matter! Come out for a great night of original songs at a great listening room. $10 tickets at the door. Gumbo is on the menu!

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
