St Patty's Day Bash

Happy St. Pattys day! Come get your fill of booze, music, and learn to party the Irish way!
Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers + Endelouz
Doors at 9:00PM
Ages 21+ Strictly Enforced
Kitchen open until 11PM
WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
