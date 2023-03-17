St Patty's Day Bash

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Happy St. Pattys day! Come get your fill of booze, music, and learn to party the Irish way!

Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers + Endelouz

Doors at 9:00PM

Ages 21+ Strictly Enforced

Kitchen open until 11PM

423-269-7979
