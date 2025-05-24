× Expand CAHSE CAHSE: Great Am. Yard Sale - IG - 2 ST. ELMO’S GREAT AMERICAN YARD SALE – SATURDAY, MAY 248 AM – 4 PM | St. Elmo Neighborhood, Chattanooga, TN

ST. ELMO’S GREAT AMERICAN YARD SALE – SATURDAY, MAY 24 | 8 AM – 4 PM | St. Elmo Neighborhood, Chattanooga, TN Looking for unique finds, vintage treasures, or a fun way to kick off Memorial Day weekend? Come shop over a dozen yard sales throughout one of Chattanooga’s most charming historic neighborhoods! Historic St. Elmo Partners with Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center for Neighborhood-Wide Yard Sales Memorial Day Weekend

Over a dozen homes are participating. You’ll find:

• Furniture & home décor

• Antiques & art

• Jewelry, clothing & more

Check out the yard sale map to guide your day — and keep an eye out for homes with a special “Great American Yard Sale” sign. These neighbors are pledging a portion of their proceeds to the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center right here in Chattanooga, helping preserve the stories of America’s heroes.

Map available here: tinyurl.com/bdeau3ym

Updates available at: www.facebook.com/CAHSE

Want to support the cause directly? Donate here: https://secure.mohhc.org/.../st-elmo---the-great-american...

Bring a tote bag, bring a friend, and celebrate community, bargains, and bravery all in one day.