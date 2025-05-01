St. Elmo Songwriter Series
to
The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
×
Richard Daigle
Teni Rane, Caleh Lovely with host Richard Daigle
Top regional and local artists will perform original songs "in the round" at St. Elmo Songwriter Series, a new series starting at The Woodshop on the first Thursday in May and every first Thursday of the month after that. TN Songwriter Week Chattanooga winner Caleb Lovely and finalist Teni Rane, both rising artists, will perform with Richard Daigle hosting.
Info
The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music