× Expand Richard Daigle Teni Rane, Caleh Lovely with host Richard Daigle

Top regional and local artists will perform original songs "in the round" at St. Elmo Songwriter Series, a new series starting at The Woodshop on the first Thursday in May and every first Thursday of the month after that. TN Songwriter Week Chattanooga winner Caleb Lovely and finalist Teni Rane, both rising artists, will perform with Richard Daigle hosting.