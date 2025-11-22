ST. PAUL A.M.E. CHURCH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING "COMMUNITY" DINNER and "FREE" CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

to

St. Paul A.M.E. Church 2514 Williams St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

ST. PAUL A.M.E. CHURCH, 2514 WILLIAMS ST., Chattanooga, TN is hosting its annual THANKSGIVING "COMMUNITY" DINNER and "FREE" CLOTHING GIVEAWAY on Saturday, November 22, 2025 beginning at 1:00 PM EST. The event is sponsored by the church Youth Department and Women's Missionary Society organizations. There is no cost for the meal, however, we are asking for non-perishable donations. Please see the attached flyer. POC: Sister Ramona Pratt, 423-421-4688

Info

St. Paul A.M.E. Church 2514 Williams St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, This & That
423-421-4688
to
Google Calendar - ST. PAUL A.M.E. CHURCH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING "COMMUNITY" DINNER and "FREE" CLOTHING GIVEAWAY - 2025-11-22 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ST. PAUL A.M.E. CHURCH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING "COMMUNITY" DINNER and "FREE" CLOTHING GIVEAWAY - 2025-11-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ST. PAUL A.M.E. CHURCH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING "COMMUNITY" DINNER and "FREE" CLOTHING GIVEAWAY - 2025-11-22 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ST. PAUL A.M.E. CHURCH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING "COMMUNITY" DINNER and "FREE" CLOTHING GIVEAWAY - 2025-11-22 13:00:00 ical