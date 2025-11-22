× Expand Mrs. Ramona Pratt ST. PAUL A.M.E. CHURCH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING "COMMUNITY" DINNER and "FREE" CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

ST. PAUL A.M.E. CHURCH, 2514 WILLIAMS ST., Chattanooga, TN is hosting its annual THANKSGIVING "COMMUNITY" DINNER and "FREE" CLOTHING GIVEAWAY on Saturday, November 22, 2025 beginning at 1:00 PM EST. The event is sponsored by the church Youth Department and Women's Missionary Society organizations. There is no cost for the meal, however, we are asking for non-perishable donations. Please see the attached flyer. POC: Sister Ramona Pratt, 423-421-4688