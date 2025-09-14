St. Paul A.M.E. Church Pastor Appreciation

× Expand TLM Rev. Dr. Terence L. Mayes, Sr., Pastor, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Chattanooga, TN

Please join us in honoring our Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Terence L. Mayes, Sr., on Pastor's Appreciation day, for his dedicated service to our church. The appreciation will be held at the church, St. Paul A.M.E., 2514 Williams St., Chattanooga, TN 37408, on Sunday, September 14, 2025 at our 10:30 AM (EST) Worship Experience. The preacher for the event is Bishop Stanley Garrett of Temple of Praise Church, Pulaski, TN. Please come out for a great worship experience, and help us show our appreciation to Pastor Mayes for his guidance and support for our church family and the community.