× Expand Photo: Jiyang Chen St. Paul's Artist Series: Lysander Piano Trio

Music at St. Paul’s announces its 2024-25 Artist Series season presenting four concerts featuring a wide range of music performed by internationally renowned artists. All concerts take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 West Seventh at Pine Street) in downtown Chattanooga. Season subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website. Tickets for each concert will also be sold at the door. For tickets and more information, visit: https: //www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts

This season’s St. Paul’s Artist Series opens on Friday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m., with the award-winning, internationally renowned Lysander Piano Trio (Itamar Zorman, violin, Liza Stepanova, piano, Michael Katz, cello) performing works by Robert Schumann, Rebecca Clarke, Arvo Pärt, and Felix Mendelssohn. During their more than ten years of collaboration, the three artists have developed a reputation for exciting programming, finding creative ways to connect well-known masterworks with pieces by lesser-known and underrepresented composers, and discovering common threads across cultures and times. The Trio has been praised by The Washington Post for “...an uncommon degree of heart-on-the-sleeve emotional frankness...the ensemble’s unanimity of approach — vivid engagement carried by soaring, ripely Romantic playing — proved quite splendid.”

Steven Severin, head of the St. Paul’s Music Committee, comments, “On behalf of all of us at St. Paul's, I am delighted to announce our 2024-25 Artist Series. We hope you will join us throughout the season to experience this glorious music in our beautiful space.“