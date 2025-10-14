St. Paul's Artist Series: Reginald Mobley, countertenor

× Expand Photo: Richard Dumas St. Paul's Artist SeriesReginald Mobley, countertenor

Music at St. Paul’s announces its 2025-26 Artist Series season presenting four concerts featuring a wide range of music performed by internationally acclaimed soloists and ensembles. All concerts take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 West Seventh at Pine Street) in downtown Chattanooga. Season subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website. Tickets for each concert will also be sold at the door. For tickets and more information, visit: https: //www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts

This season’s St. Paul’s Artist Series opens on, Tuesday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m., with the Grammy-nominated American countertenor Reginald Mobley. Renowned worldwide for his interpretations of baroque, classical and contemporary repertoire, Mobley leads a prolific performing career in both North America and Europe, as well as being an advocate for diversity in music and its programming. Partnered by pianist Daniel Schlossberg, Mobley’s program features works from his most recent album release, “Because,” where he fearlessly and lovingly focuses the lens of Jazz on Spirituals, Gospel, art songs, and even a Motown classic. “...but the voice that many in the audience left the hall raving about was that of countertenor Reginald Mobley, also pure of tone, immaculate in his articulation, and with a personal approach to ornamentation that was never too much and always musical.”

Christian Crocker, Director of Music, comments, “On behalf of all of us at St. Paul's, I am delighted to announce our upcoming season of outstanding concerts. Our aim in the Artist Series at St. Paul’s is to present the highest quality, reflecting the beauty of our great Creator In artistry. We hope you will join us to experience this glorious music in our beautiful space.“