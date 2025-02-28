× Expand St. Paul's Artist Series Ryan Chan, organ

St. Paul’s Artist Series Concerts presents the award-winning organist Ryan Chan on Friday, February 28 at 6:30 p.m. The concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 West Seventh at Pine Street in downtown Chattanooga. Tickets are available to purchase in advance through the St. Paul’s website, as well as at the door on the night of the concert. More information and tickets can be found at: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

Known for his "solid technique... imaginative programming... tasteful creativity in registering orchestral textures" (AGO Charleston Chapter), Ryan Chan is recognized as a versatile musician specializing in organ and harpsichord. His passions for both early and contemporary repertoire, performance practice, historic/antique keyboards, experimentation and teaching define his musical identity. An award winning performer, Ryan is the First Prize and Audience Prize winner of the 2024 American Guild of Organists National Young Artist Competition in Organ Performance. In 2023, he won Second Prize in the 16th International Gottfried Silbermann Organ Competition, held in Freiberg and Dresden. Ryan currently resides in Rochester, New York, where is he organist at the Rochester Christian Reformed Church.

For his St. Paul’s Artist Series concert, Ryan Chan’s wide-ranging program presents a colorful and virtuosic overview of the organ repertoire. The first half explores the legacy of organ music from the 18th through 20th centuries including works by W.A. Mozart, Felix Mendelssohn, Percy Whitlock, William Grant Still, and William Albright. The second half is devoted to 19th and 20th century masters of the French symphonic organ style, including Louis-James Alfred Lefébure-Wély, Camille Saint-Saëns (including his famous Danse macabre, Op. 40), and Maurice Duruflé (Toccata from Suite for Organ, Op. 5).

Christian Crocker, St. Paul’s Director of Music, adds, “We are delighted and blessed to present internationally acclaimed organist Ryan Chan as part of St. Paul’s Friends of Music Artist Series. Ryan will be performing a diverse selection of music for organ, ranging from Mozart to William Grant Still to Maurice Duruflé. Even more exciting, these works are magnificently suited to be heard on St. Paul’s mighty Casavant Frères organ, which has just celebrated its 40th anniversary. We hope you will join us in St. Paul’s acoustically resonant nave for what promises to be a spectacular musical experience.”